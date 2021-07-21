Over 16 lakh people in Gurugram administered Covid-19 jab

"The Health Department is continuing to organise vaccination camps at multiple locations in Gurugram to vaccinate maximum people and avoid further Covid infection. A team of the department is covering slum areas to protect poor people from the virus," Chief Medical Officer, Dr Virender Yadav, told IANS.

They said the vaccination is being done in government and private health facilities across the district.

Gurugram, July 21 (IANS) A total of 16,84,524 people in Gurugram have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine so far, health officials said.

Meanwhile, amid a dip in cases in the second wave, the department has also issued an alert about the Delta plus variant of the virus in Gurugram.

Though no case of the new variant has been reported yet in Gurugram, Yadav has issued an advisory to all the officials and authorities concerned about the new variant.

"To prevent and control the Delta plus variant of Covid-19, a screening drive will run in the rural areas along with the urban areas of the district. Necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities," he said.

Officials said that, so far, 17,21,779 Covid tests have been conducted in Gurugram, of which 15,37,173 have come negative. In the last 24 hours, 3,784 tests were conducted.

Gurugram on Wednesday recorded 12 fresh cases, while no death was reported, officials said.

