Over 16,000 people attended Aero India 2021 physically and over 4.5 lakh virtually, says Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that over 16,000 people attended Aero India 2021 physically and over 4.5 lakh people watched it virtually.



Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru, the Defence Minister said, "Despite COVID-19 constraints across the world, Aero India 2021 has been immensely successful. This is evident as over 16,000 people attended Aero India physically and over 4.5 lakh virtually."

This platform hosted 540 companies, including 84 foreign companies from 55 nations, he added.

He also said that a total of 121 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), 19 transfer of technology, four handing over, 18 product launch, and 32 major announcements are indicative that Aero India 2021 has been a grand success, adding that the icing on this cake is Rs 203 crores worth of order bagged by 45 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during the occasion.

Rajnath Singh further stated that the government is going to invest around 130 billion dollars towards enhancing security by military modernisation in the next 7-8 years.

The 13th edition of the international event touted as the world's first-ever hybrid aero and defence show was organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe. (ANI)