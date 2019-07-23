Over 161 Amarnath pilgrims administered oxygen: ITBP

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Continuing with its helping hand to Amarnath pilgrims, ITBP personnel on Tuesday administered oxygen to over 161 people who were feeling breathless on the Baltal axis.

A total of 2,85,381 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 22 days of the ongoing Yatra.



"Today, on the 22nd day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 13,377 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave and cumulatively since the beginning of the pilgrimage on July one, 2,85,381 Yatris had darshan at the Holy Cave," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement on Monday.

The 46-day-long Yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place through two routes - the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

