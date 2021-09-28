Over 1.70 cr people got first vax shot in Jharkhand, says CM

Flagging off the Covid-19 Vaccine Express from the Dhurwa Grounds here, Soren said that till date, more than 1 crore 70 lakh people across the state have been vaccinated against Covid-19 while about 40 lakh people have received the second dose.

Ranchi, Sep 28 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed on Tuesday that more than 1.70 crore people in the state have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine till now.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren said that 60 mobile vaccination vans have been dispatched to different districts of the state with the aim of speeding up the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the state. All these vans will serve as "Tika Express" to take the vaccination campaign to the masses.

The Chief Minister said that all preparations have been made by the state government to deal with the possible challenge arising out of the Covid-19 infection.

With the help of these 'Vaccine Expresses', it will be easier for people to get the jab. This facility will be available to the people at their homes only, he said.

--IANS

ns/arm