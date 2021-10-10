Over 1.76 million people affected due to severe rainfall, flooding in China's Shanxi province

Beijing [China], October 11 (ANI): More than 1.76 million people have been affected as of now due to the severe rainfall and flooding in China's Shanxi province on Sunday.



Citing other media reports, Global Times reported that a total of 120,100 have been relocated, 2,849,600 mu (189,973 hectares) of crops have been damaged, and more than 17,000 houses have collapsed in the area.

From October 2 to October 7, the provincial average precipitation was 119.5 millimetres (mm). The average precipitation in Taiyuan, Shanxi's provincial capital, in the period was 185.6 mm, Global Times reported.

In comparison, the average monthly precipitation of Taiyuan in October from 1981 to 2010 was around 25 mm. Other cities like Linfen, Luliang and Xinzhou saw average precipitation of less than 50 mm in October in previous years.

According to reports, four traffic police officers died as a result of a landslide in Shanxi province on Tuesday. The scope of flooding in Shanxi may have exceeded the devastating rainstorms in Central China's Henan Province in the summer which had killed more than 300 people as of early August but the impact is less so far, disaster relief experts said, noting that the frequency of extreme weather has become a trend in recent years and changes in strategy are needed to tackle extreme weather events. (ANI)

