Over 18 lakh farmers covered under pension scheme

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Over 18 lakh farmers have registered under the Central government's pension scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY).

The scheme aims to cover around 3 crore beneficiaries. As on November 14, 18.29 lakh farmers in the country have been registered under the scheme, including 61,496 farmers of Gujarat.

This was stated in a written reply by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Central government scheme aims at providing a social security net for the Small and Marginal Farmers (SMF) as they have minimal or no savings to provide for old age and to support them in the event of consequent loss of livelihood.

A budgetary provision of Rs 900 crore has been made for the year 2019-20. There is no state-wise allocation of funds under the scheme. In a reply to another question, the Agriculture Minister informed the House that a total area of 27.77 lakh hectares is covered under organic farming in the country. As per an impact study, it has been found that there was 10-20% reduction in cost of cultivation (cost saving) and 20-50% increase in net returns to organic farmers. Price premium (up to 30%) was also observed in some clusters, which were nearer to large cities and had good linkages with large markets. The impact study was conducted by the Management Agricultural National Institute of Extension (MANAGE), Hyderabad for the scheme during 2017. san/prs