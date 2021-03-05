Over 1.90 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.90 crores on Friday.



The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1, 2021, for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

"A total of 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today," read the press release by the Ministry.

These include 68,96,529 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 32,94,612 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 62,94,755 FLWs (first dose), 1,23,191 FLWs (second dose), 21,17,862 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,13,226 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

On the other hand, six States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, MP and Delhi, have reported high daily new cases in the last 24 hours. 84.44 per cent of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours (16,838) are from these six States.

Eighteen States/Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

