Over 19,000 more frontline workers take vaccine in Telangana

For the second day, vaccination was conducted across the state for frontline workers like police personnel, Municipal, Panchayat Raj Institutions, Revenue employees and personnel of central police forces.

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) Over 19,000 frontline workers in Telangana were administered Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Out of 51,500 beneficiaries to be vaccinated on Monday, 19,923 or 41 per cent got vaccinated at 584 centres. With this, cumulative frontline workers vaccinated so far increased to 35,360 or 38 per cent of 93,489 beneficiaries planned to be targetted.

Five cases of minor AEFI (adverse effect following immunisation) were reported on Monday. There was no case of serious/severe AEFI.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state mounted to 2,28,845.

Covid vaccination for frontline workers will continue Tuesday across the state.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat were among top officials who took the jab on Monday.

"Here I am, your director public health got co-vaccinated, now it's your turn," tweeted Srinivasa Rao.

Anjani Kumar appealed to all police officers to get vaccinated as per their turn. "You have a big responsibility on your shoulders and you must protect yourself . Take the vaccine," he said.

