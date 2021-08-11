Over 19K posts advertised in J&K for accelerated recruitment

The J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) under its accelerated recruitment programme has advertised more than 19,000 posts of various cadres/categories relating to different government departments.

Srinagar, Aug 11 (IANS) In order to address the problem of unemployment among the youth, the J&K government said on Wednesday that it has advertised more than 19,000 posts under the accelerated recruitment programme.

A spokesman of the JKSSB said that in recent months, the board conducted examinations for about 12,500 posts.

The spokesman also cautioned the aspirants not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements who might try to take advantage of the eagerness of the youth to get government jobs.

"The recruitment will be transparent, fair and merit-based. There is no scope for any underhand dealing in these recruitments since all the details/processes/procedures will be available in the public domain," an official said.

--IANS

sq/arm