Over 1mn foreigners enter Albania between Jan-May 2021

A total of 1,083,538 foreigners entered the country in the first five months of 2021, reports Xinhua news agency citing figures published by INSTAT on Wednesday.

Tirana, June 24 (IANS) Over 1 million foreign citizens have entered Albania between January to May 2021, marking an increase of 1.8 times compared with the same period of 2020, the National Statistical Institute (INSTAT) reported.

The number of foreign citizens entering the country in May alone summed up to 328,742, increasing by 20.1 times compared to May 2020, the figures revealed.

"The changes in the movement of citizens indicators are influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic measures imposed in May 2020," INSTAT said.

During the first five months of 2021, most foreign citizens came from Poland and Switzerland, while Greece and UK registered the most significant decrease compared to January-May 2020.

As of June 1, Albanian authorities have decided to open up the borders to international tourists who are no longer required to provide a negative Covid-19 test, show proof of vaccination or undertake self-quarantine upon entry in an effort to to boost the country's economy which depends highly on the tourism sector.

Albania has so far reported 132497 Covid-19 cases and 2,455 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/