Over 20 dead in Tennessee flash flood, more than 50 remain missing: Report

Washington DC [US], August 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the weekend flooding in Tennessee has surpassed 20 with more than 50 still missing, US media report.



Twin toddlers are among the 21 people dead, NBC reported on Sunday citing Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on Sunday that a total of at least 22 people were killed and 50 others remained missing after the flash floods swept through Tennessee.

Rob Edwards, the chief deputy of the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office, told the New York Times that there are several children among the dead, including twin 7-month-olds.

In a Sunday address, US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to all the people affected by the flash flood in Tennessee and promised all the necessary assistance.

Rural roads and highways throughout Tennessee were washed away on Saturday as the state, particularly Humphreys County, was hit by record rainfall. Floodwaters submerged houses nearly to their roofs and over 4,000 people lost power in the state.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a Level 3 state of emergency on Saturday. (ANI/Sputnik)

