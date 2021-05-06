Over 20 students kidnapped in Nigeria freed: Police

Mohammed Jalige, a police spokesperson in Kaduna, who confirmed this to reporters in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization regained their freedom after spending 55 days in captivity, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lagos, May 6 (IANS) Nigerian police have confirmed that more than 20 students abducted from a college in the state of Kaduna have been released.

The students were abducted on March 11 by a group of unknown gunmen who attacked the college located in the town of Afaka.

Thirty-nine students were declared missing by the state government on the following day.

Two separate statements from the state government in early April confirmed 10 students of the college have been set free.

Jalige said the newly freed students are currently undergoing medical examination at a health facility in Kaduna.

A series of gunmen attacks recently happened in the northern part of the most populous African country, including attacks on schools and kidnapping of students.

