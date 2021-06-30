Over 2000 children lost either one or both parents due to Covid in Delhi: DCPCR

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Over 2000 children lost either one or both parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.
According to the Delhi Government's report, out of the total, 67 children lost both their parents in Delhi since the pandemic outbreak in March last year.
Sharing a Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (DCPCR) report on Wednesday, the Delhi Government said around 651 children have lost their mothers and 1311 have lost their fathers due to Covid.
The details of these children have been shared with the Department of Women and Child Development for necessary action on their part and ensuring enrolling the eligible beneficiary in the scheme notified by the Delhi government for children who have lost their parents due to Covid, the Delhi Government said in a statement.
The DCPCR in April this year launched a helpline number '9311551393' wherein any citizen of Delhi can register their grievance, and claimed to have traced 2029 children who have either lost one or both parents due to Covid.
--IANS
pd/bg