Over 2000 children lost either one or both parents due to Covid in Delhi: DCPCR

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Over 2000 children lost either one or both parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Government's report, out of the total, 67 children lost both their parents in Delhi since the pandemic outbreak in March last year.

Sharing a Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (DCPCR) report on Wednesday, the Delhi Government said around 651 children have lost their mothers and 1311 have lost their fathers due to Covid.