Over 2000 kg ganja worth Rs 2 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari; four detained

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The police on Saturday seized over 2000 kilograms of Ganja worth Rs two crore and detained four people who were carrying the Ganja in a lorry from Visakhapatnam to Uttar Pradesh.



The police arrested four persons named Rajith, Prasad, Dara Krishna and Simhadri, informed Peddapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Srinivas.

Apart from Ganja, the police seized Rs 2.31 lakh cash and seven cell phones from them.

Jaggampet Circle Inspector Suresh Babu and the team held a raided area near a 'Dhaba' on the national highway near Ramavaram village this morning based on credible information.

The accused told the police that the Ganja is being taken from an agency area in Visakhapatnam district to Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

