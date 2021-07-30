Over 2.27 lakh pregnant women given their first dose of Covid vaccine: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Over 2.27 lakh pregnant women have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the ongoing COVID-19 inoculation drive, the Union health ministry said on Friday.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Tamil Nadu is leading the way by vaccinating over 78,838 pregnant women.

As many as 34,228 pregnant women have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh, 29,821 in Odisha, 21,842 in Madhya Pradesh, 18,423 in Kerala and 16,673 in Karnataka, the ministry said in a statement issued.

As part of the campaign to allay fears, apprehensions, misinformed rumours and some social taboos and issues, a guidance note to assist the States/UTs in operationalizing the COVID vaccination programme for pregnant women was shared by the Union Health Ministry on July 2.

"This was followed up by training of the programme managers, service providers and frontline health workers to equip them to counsel the pregnant women and their family during antenatal care about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. The States/UTs further sensitized their vaccination teams in the government and private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) regarding COVID vaccination for pregnant women," it said.

The ministry further mentioned that studies have shown that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and escalating the increased risk of severe disease, and might affect the foetus too.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) had recommended vaccination for pregnant women leading to the inclusion of pregnant women in India's COVID Vaccination Drive. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) had unanimously recommended it earlier.

Additionally, a national level Consultation on COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women was convened by the MoFWH to build consensus on COVID Vaccination of pregnant women. Professional bodies like FOGSI, representatives of State Governments, CSOs, NGOs, Development Partner agencies, technical experts etc., participated in this consultation.

The combined effort of the Union Government, States / UTs and other stakeholders are helping in building confidence in the pregnant women and their families with increased uptake of COVID-19 vaccination thus, helping in protecting two lives from the risk of COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

