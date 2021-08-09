Over 2.2mn Covid vax doses administered in NZ

A total of 20,209 doses were administered on Sunday -- 15,601 first doses and 4,608 second doses, Ministry statistics showed.

Wellington, Aug 9 (IANS) More than 2.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in New Zealand, including 1.38 million first and 820,000 second doses, said the Ministry of Health on Monday.

New Zealand reported two new cases of Covid-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no new cases in the community on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two newly imported cases came from Iraq and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland.

Also on Monday, 11 of the 21 crew on board container ship the Rio De La Plata currently at sea off the coast of Tauranga tested positive for the virus.

"It's likely that at least some of the 11 crew are active cases of Covid-19 and further test results, expected today, will help determine how many of the crew are likely to be historical cases and no longer infectious," said the Ministry.

All of the crew on board are reported to be well with no symptoms.

The ship is linked to a Covid-19 case in an Australian pilot who was onboard the vessel in July in Queensland, Australia, before testing positive for the disease nine days after.

The pilot is confirmed to have the Delta variant and has not been linked to any other Queensland cases, it added.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases at 36, and the total number of confirmed cases at 2,534, the statement said.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

