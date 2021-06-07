Over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given, supply to increase in coming days: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.



Addressing the nation, PM Modi said the country has two made-in-India vaccines.

"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said.

Noting that vaccines are protection for people against the virus, he said vaccine-producing countries are less compared to the demand for vaccines.

"Today, if we didn't have India-made vaccines, then what would have happened in such a big country like India?" he asked.

Noting that India is fighting the second wave of the pandemic, he expressed sympathies with the families who have lost their loved ones to the virus.

"In the last 100 years, this is the most devastating crisis ever. This pandemic has never been seen nor experienced in the modern world. In such a global epidemic, our country has fought on several levels. From making COVID hospitals to increasing ICU beds, from making ventilators to creating a big network of testing labs. To fight COVID in the last one-and-a-year, new healthcare infrastructure has been created in the country," he said.

"In the history of India, there has never been such a need for oxygen. To fulfill the demand, work was done on a war level, all mechanisms of the government were at play. Oxygen rail was started, air force and navy were deployed. In a very short time, the production of liquid medical oxygen was increased by ten times," he said. (ANI)