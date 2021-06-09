Over 23 crore Indians have been vaccinated against Covid

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 23,88,40,635 as per the 7 pm provisional report on Tuesday, informed Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, 13,32,471 beneficiaries in the age group 18 to 44 years received their first dose and 76,723 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 3,17,37,869 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 3,16,134 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, said the ministry.

