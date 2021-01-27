Over 23 lakhs beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): As many as 23,28,779 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 till 6 pm today across the country, including 2,99,299 people vaccinated today, said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.



According to the Union Health Ministry, as on January 27, 6:00 pm, a total of 41,599 sessions have been held.

"A total of 16 hospitalisations and nine deaths have been reported so far. None of these deaths has been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination," said Agnani during a press briefing.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination till date. Total hospitalizations till date stand at 16 while the hospitalization per cent against the vaccinations is 0.0007 per cent," he added.

In Delhi, 6,441 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till 6 pm today, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,06,89,527 which includes 1,76,498 active cases and 1,03,59,305 discharges. (ANI)

