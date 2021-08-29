Over 23.61L people administered Covid vaccine in Gurugram

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Gurugram, Dr Virender Yadav said that more than 23 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district.

They said the vaccination drive is being done in the government and private health facilities across the district.

Gurugram, Aug 29 (IANS) Around 23,61,212 people in Gurugram have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine, the health officials said on Sunday.

"The health department is continuing to organise vaccination camps at multiple locations in Gurugram to vaccinate maximum people and avoid further Covid infection," Yadav told IANS.

The officials said so far a total of 18,58,584 Covid tests have been conducted in Gurugram, of which 16,74,002 have come negative. In the last 24 hours around 3,535 tests were conducted in the district.

The Gurugram district on Saturday recorded three fresh coronavirus cases. No death was also reported from the city. The district's Covid toll has reached 922, officials said.

Apart from this, The district health department had organised a mega vaccination drive on Friday and over 66,000 people were vaccinated at 248 health centres of the government and private institutions.

"Covid jabs are important to prevent further infection. Vaccination can reduce the death tendency. It will also help us to save children from possible third wave," M.P. Singh, district immunisation officer said.

--IANS

str/dpb