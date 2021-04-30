Over 2.45 cr beneficiaries register for vaccination

According to the ministry, more than 1.37 crore beneficiaries registered on April 28 while more than 1.04 crore registered on April 29.

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) More than 2.45 crore beneficiaries have registered on CoWIN for the third phase of vaccination till 9.30 am on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

In the third phase of Covid vaccination, which will start from May 1, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine for Covid-19.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.22 crore.

The government has already said that all vaccination would be part of the National Vaccination Programme and mandated to follow all protocols such as being captured on CoWIN platform, linked to AEFI reporting and all other prescribed norms. Stocks and price per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported real-time.

Vaccination will continue to be provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier which include Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age.

