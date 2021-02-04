Over 2.45 lakh UP health workers to get vaccinated

The state has so far vaccinated 4,63,793 health workers of the total 6.71 lakh targeted till January 29. This is about 69 per cent coverage of the target.

Lucknow, Feb 4 (IANS) Nearly 2.45 lakh health workers and other corona warriors will be vaccinated against the virus on Thursday and Friday in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, said: "Uttar Pradesh's performance on the vaccination count is also exemplary. The state ranks number one here too."

The state government has listed 9.06 lakh health workers, including 2.34 lakh from the private sector, for vaccination in the first phase.

At the national level, 41,38,918 health workers have been immunised against thec virus, while Uttar Pradesh (4,63,793) is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka where 3,18,744 and 3,16,368 health workers have been inoculated, respectively.

About the session on Thursday, Prasad said: "As many as 1,600 sites will undertake the activity while on Friday, 750 sites will organise the drive."

He said that the vaccination of frontline workers will begin on Friday when over 2.45 lakh of them will be vaccinated.

The official urged health workers not to miss their shot as their selection was done on the basis of a priority list that assessed the risk of infection.

"Health workers topped this chart while frontline workers followed next," he said.

Referring to the vaccination of frontline workers, Manoj Shukla, general manager, immunization, national health mission, Uttar Pradesh, said: "As per the available list, more than eight lakh front line workers, including police, municipal, civil defence, armed forces, revenue and panchayati raj department personnel among others will be vaccinated."

He added that in order to achieve a higher coverage of vaccinated health workers, changes have been made in the Co-Win portal.

"The change will facilitate vaccination of the willing listed beneficiaries in place of the absentee counterparts," he said.

Officials informed that the state plans to cover the remaining 4.4 lakh health workers in the sessions on Thursday and Friday.

A mop-up round is also being organized on February 15. In this, listed health workers who missed their shot on previous occasions will have a last chance to get vaccinated.

Officials also stated that complete vaccination of all the individuals in the first two categories is to be completed before March 25.

Thereafter, vaccination of the 50 plus population will begin.

--IANS

ksk/