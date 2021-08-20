Over 2.5 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 20 (ANI): Kerala has administered over 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Health Minister Veena George informed on Thursday.



"Kerala has administered 2,55,20,478 doses. Of these, 1,86,82,463 were given the first dose and 68,38,015 were given the second dose. According to the projected population of 3.54 crore in 2021, 52.69 per cent were administered the first dose and 19.31 per cent the second dose. For the population over the age of 18 years, 64.98 per cent were administered with the first dose and 23.82 per cent with the second dose," she said.

The minister said there were a total 1,443 vaccination centers, including 1,108 in government sector and 3,345 in private sector.

Earlier, on Wednesday, in a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya, George has asked for 1.11 crore more doses of COVID vaccines by September end.

She further said the state government's aim is to innoculate all citizens above 18 years by the end of September. She urged people to remain cautious during the Onam festival keeping in mind the COVID cases surge in the state.

Kerala reported 21,427 fresh COVID cases and 179 deaths on Wednesday. The new cases pushed the cumulative COVID cases in the state to 37,45,457. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll mounted to 19,049. (ANI)

