Over 27 killed, 40 injured after bus collided with truck in Pakistan's Punjab

Punjab ( Muzaffargarh) [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Over 27 people were killed and over 40 were injured on Monday after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Indus Highway in Pakistan Punjab, Dawn reported quoting police official.



The bus was travelling from Sialkot to Rajanpur and met with an accident in Dera Ghazi Khan area of Punjab.

Commissioner of the area Dr Irshad Ahmed confirmed that 29 people, including women and children, had died in the incident. He said rescue officials reached the site soon after the accident, adding that dead bodies and the injured were being transferred to the hospital.

According to the hospital management, four of the injured were in a critical condition, reported Dawn.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed his sorrow over the deaths in the accident. He said the incident was nothing less than a "calamity" for people going back home for the upcoming Eidul-Azha holiday.

"May God raises the dead to a higher level in Paradise [and] give the family the courage to bear the trauma," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at the trauma centre of the Dera Ghazi Khan hospital, reported Dail Pakistan. (ANI)

