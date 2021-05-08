Over 2,700 incarcerated people in US dead due to Covid

"The deaths raise troubling questions about the way the country's justice system responded to a pandemic that infected incarcerated people at more than three times the national rate," Xinhua news agency quoted The New York Times report as saying on Friday.

Washington, May 8 (IANS) The coronavirus tore through the US' prisons and immigration detention centres over the past year, killing more than 2,700 people who were incarcerated, a media report said.

The pandemic has been particularly devastating in the nation's criminal justice system: Tens of thousands of trials and parole hearings were cancelled; families said they were unable to afford even modest bail amounts amid record job losses; and facilities were ill-equipped to handle outbreaks of a virus that spread rapidly, especially in close quarters.

Some counties and states released incarcerated people during the pandemic as a precaution, but a vast majority of US states resisted calls to free inmates early or expedite parole, according to the report.

Battered by rising Covid-19 infections and deaths, local jails and state prison systems around the nation resorted to a drastic strategy to keep the virus at bay: shutting down completely and transferring their inmates elsewhere, it said.

The jails and prisons that stayed open would probably become even more crowded, unsanitary and disease-ridden, and the transfers were likely to help the virus proliferate both inside and outside the walls, the report added.

