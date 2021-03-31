Over 2K illegal shanties demolished in Wazirabad

Gurugram, March 31 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive at 2,500 illegal shanties spread around five acres of land at Wazirabad village.

The Enforcement Team of the MCG led by Joint Commissioner-3 Hariom Attri and District Town Planner (DTP) R.S. Bhatt reached the site of the sports stadium in Wazirabad with 7 earth movers machine and about 800 policemen.