Over 2K illegal shanties demolished in Wazirabad

Gurugram, March 31 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive at 2,500 illegal shanties spread around five acres of land at Wazirabad village.
The Enforcement Team of the MCG led by Joint Commissioner-3 Hariom Attri and District Town Planner (DTP) R.S. Bhatt reached the site of the sports stadium in Wazirabad with 7 earth movers machine and about 800 policemen.
The team, with the help of JCB, razed around 2,500 slums and 200 teen shades. Although some people tried to oppose the demolition drive, but were managed by the police force.
"Sports Stadium is being constructed by the MCG in Wazirabad village. Some people had squatted on this site. Recently, illegal inspection holders were instructed to vacate the land, but after defying the order, the corporation team has taken action to free the illegal possession of about 15 acres of the land," Bhatt told IANS.
