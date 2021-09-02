Over 2kg heroin seized in Assam's Guwahati, 2 held

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 2nd, 2021, 15:30:03hrs
visual of seized consignment of drugs. (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati [Assam] (India), September 2 (ANI): Guwahati Police arrested two people and seized over 2.5 kilograms of heroin from their possession on Thursday.

"Big Success in #WarOnDrugs ! Based on an intelligence input, EGPD today apprehended a truck at Jorabat & recovered 205 soap cases of Heroin (approximately 2.5kgs worth Rs 17.5 crores) from inside the oil tank. Two apprehended - Dipak Sarma & Jamminlal Further operation is on," tweeted Guwahati Police.
Police have registered and further probing the matter. (ANI)

