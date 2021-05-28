Over 3 lakh got vax jabs in TN on Thursday: Officials

In Chennai, vaccination picked up, with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) releasing data of having vaccinated 1.55 lakh people in the past one week with an average of 20,000 vaccinations per day.

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) More than 3 lakh people were vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, officials said on Friday, adding the majority of those who received the jabs belonged to the 18-44 age group.

Coimbatore which recorded an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases had 20,000 vaccinations in the district on Thursday, according to health department.

Health officials said that 14,990 of them were in the age group of 18-44. This is the highest number since the vaccination for the 18-44 category commenced.

In Madurai, 12,904 people in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated on Thursday and 2,872 people in the above 45 category also took the jab.

In Trichy also, the vaccination picked up with 3,746 people in the 18-44 year group getting inoculated on Thursday. It is to be noted that Central Tamil Nadu including Trichy was showing signs of a hike in Covid-19 cases.

Health officials said that high turnout to get vaccinated would lead to a reduced rate of wastage.

--IANS

aal/pgh