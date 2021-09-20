Over 30 Houthis killed in Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen's Marib

Sanaa [Yemen], September 21 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 35 Houthi rebels were killed on Monday when Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi reinforcements in Yemen's central province of Marib, a Yemeni government military source said.



"The airstrikes targeted four convoys of the rebel reinforcements in and around the western Sirwah district, destroying 13 pick-up vehicles and killing more than 35 Houthis rebels," the source in Marib told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported 23 Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Sirwah without providing further details.

Sirwah is a main frontline between the rebels and the Yemeni army in Marib.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (ANI/Xinhua)

