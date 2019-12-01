Over 300 BJP, Congress workers cross over to Trinamool

Kolkata, Dec 1 (IANS) Over 300 workers of the Congress and the BJP crossed over to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday, days after the party's clean sweep in the state Assembly bypolls.

The Malda district Congress and BJP workers were formally welcomed into the Trinamool by its district president and former Lok Sabha member Mausam Benazir Noor during a programme at Mirzadpur in Ratua 2 community development block.

"We will work together in ushering in development in Malda," said Noor, who handed them party flags.

"We have joined Trinamool to be a partner in the stupendous development work that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has undertaken across the state," said one of the new joinees to Trinamool. On Thursday, the Trinamool won all the three assembly constituencies - Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur - that went to the hustings. ssp/vd