Over 300 COVID vaccination sites closed in Indore

Several vaccination centers were closed in Indore from Thursday due to the shortage of vaccines, however, the Health Department was able to get only 11,000 vaccines, after which only nine vaccine centers were opened instead of 350 centres, that too for the administration of the second doses only.Speaking to ANI, Dr Tarun Gupta, Immunization Incharge, Health Department said, "According to the amount of stock we had, we have put it at nine centers today for the second dose. Yesterday we had run out of vaccines, today we have got 11,000 vaccines so that tomorrow we will give a second dose to 30 centers. Vaccine stock is expected to be received by Monday.""We have received around 11,000 doses of Covaxin yesterday which will be utilized for the second dose of the vaccination to people of age group above 45 years old and 18 above. They can take their second dose in these two to three days. The campaign is especially for the second dose of vaccine," he added.However, those who came for the first dose of vaccine were asked to come later by the authorities.Arti Kumari, a local who came for the first dose of vaccine said, "I came for vaccination but the authorities told me to come tomorrow."While Veeru Pawar another local said, "The authorities said the doctor is not here and the vaccine is also finished. I sell vegetables, we have been told to get vaccinated otherwise we would not be allowed to sell vegetables." (ANI)