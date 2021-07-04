  1. Sify.com
Over 300 detained in telecom, internet fraud in China

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 4th, 2021, 21:25:07hrs
Representative image

Lanzhou [China], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Police have detained more than 300 suspects in connection to a huge telecommunications and internet fraud case in northwest China's Gansu Province.

Police in the provincial capital Lanzhou launched an investigation after receiving a report in May about an alleged scam involving investment in a film project. They later found a gang headed by a suspect surnamed Zhao. The gang members set up companies in several localities in China and deceived the victims to invest in their scheme.
In a raid in June, police detained the suspects, froze more than 15.5 million yuan (about 2.4 million U.S. dollars) of capital, and confiscated seven high-end cars, more than 1,000 mobile phones and more than 350 computer hard drives.
Further investigation into the case continues. (ANI/Xinhua)

