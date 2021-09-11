Over 300 needy distributed food by Transgender community on Ganesh Chaturthi in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Donating food to the poor is common philanthropy that can be seen in most parts of India. Usually social service organisations and people who are capable to help take up such services.



A group of transgenders took up the opportunity to feed over 300 needy people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Vijayawada.

Speaking to ANI, Dillu said: "The community has been providing food to the needy people for the last five years on festivals. We help them as we know how it feels to be hungry."

The transgenders themselves cooked food and prepared dishes and distributed them to the poor.

"There were days when we have to be empty stomach. Now, we are able to earn for ourselves. So we are sharing to the poor from what little amount we have by God's grace," Dillu said.

They have distributed food during COVID-19 lockdown too. (ANI)

