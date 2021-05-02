Over 3,000 children in Pak contracted COVID-19 in April, says health ministry

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): Over 3,000 children in Pakistan between the age of 1 to 10 years had tested positive for COVID-19 in April, according to data issued by the federal health ministry.



The data showed that 3,315 children between the ages of 1 and 10 years and 12,162 boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 20 years contracted COVID-19 in April, Geo News reported.

It also showed that at least 19 children have died due to the coronavirus over the course of the month.

Officials confirmed that six children in the age group of 1 to 10 years and 13 children from ages 11 to 20 years had succumbed to the virus.

As of now, 10,036 girls between the ages of 1 and 10 years and 28,496 girls between the ages of 11 and 20 years have been infected with COVID-19 across Pakistan.

On the other hand, 14,500 boys between the ages of 1 and 10 years and 40,670 boys between the ages of 11-20 years have been infected with coronavirus, reported Geo News.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of a deadly third wave of the coronavirus that has forced the government to impose lockdown in many areas of the country.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases of the country with the new cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in the Punjab province. (ANI)

