Over 30.54 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

The Centre has so far provided 30,54,32,450 vaccines doses to the states and UTs.

According to the health ministry, 1,50,28,186 Covid doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered.

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Centre on Friday said that more than 30.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 29,04,04,264 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Friday).

Furthermore, over 47,00,000 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next 3 days.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more jabs, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

--IANS

miz/sdr/