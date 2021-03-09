'Over 31K km of roads built in remote areas of northern states'

The construction was done against the sanctioned 37,451 km, the ministry added.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Ministry of Rural Development has informed in Lok Sabha that it has developed 31,660 km of road construction till December 2020 in four states and two union territories ,that fall in the country's northern part.

"A total of 37,451 km road length has been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY, out of which, 31,660 km road length has been completed in the remote and border areas of north Indian states/union territories," said Narendra Tomar, minister of rural development in parliament today.

Tomar was answering a query posed by his own party member, Kishan Kapoor, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

He had also queried about the details of road construction in border and remote areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab till December, 2020.

As per the Tomar's reply through a data, it was revealed that the ministry had constructed around 8,128 km of road in three states/UTs till December last year.

The length of roads constructed in Jammu & Kashmir region given in the minister's reply was 6,013 km, while it said that around 636 km of roads were constructed in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the length recorded in Punjab was 1,478 km, as stated in Tomar's reply.

--IANS

asr/sdr/