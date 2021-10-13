Over 32 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today, total coverage exceeds 96.78 cr

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): With the administration of over 32 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 PM on Wednesday, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 96.78 crore doses, as per a press release from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore (96,78,08,545) today. More than 32 lakh (32,36,997) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the release adds further.

Today, 14,64,884 people were administered their first dose of the vaccine while 17,72,113 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine.

To date, a total of 69,09,35,778 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine while the second dose has been given to 27,68,72,767 people.

India reported 15,823 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 226 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

According to the ministry, India's active load stands at 2,07,653, the lowest in over 7 months (214 days). The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases. Currently, it is at 0.61 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

The total recoveries in the country mounted to 3,33,42,901 with 22,844 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.06 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.46 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 110 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.19 per cent, which has also remained below 3 per cent for the last 44 days. (ANI)

