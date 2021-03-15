Over 34,000 suspects nabbed in China for food-related crimes

Beijing, March 15 (IANS) Police in China nabbed more than 34,000 suspects while handling 19,000 food-related criminal cases in a crackdown that started in May 2020, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Monday.

The monetary value involved in the cases amounted to 16.3 billion yuan ($2.51 billion), the Ministry said, adding that more than 9,500 crime dens had been demolished and over 3,100 criminal groups were busted during the period, reports Xinhua news agency.