Over 350,000 chickens to be culled over bird flu in Japan's Chiba prefecture

Chiba [Japan], February 11 (ANI/Sputnik): About 356,000 chickens will be culled in the Japanese prefecture of Chiba over a new outbreak of the bird flu, Japanese media reported on Thursday.



The authorities introduced a quarantine to prevent the movement of eggs and chickens from the area around the hit farm, the Kyodo news agency reported.

This is the tenth outbreak of the bird flu in the Chiba prefecture where some 4.6 million chickens have already been culled.

Bird flu outbreaks have also been discovered in the prefectures of Kagawa, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki, Hiroshima, Nara, Oita, Wakayama, Okayama, Shiga, Kochi, Tokushima, Gifu, Kagoshima, Toyama and Ibaraki.

According to the Ministry for Agriculture, some 9.3 million domestic birds have already been culled to prevent the spread of the disease. (ANI/Sputnik)

