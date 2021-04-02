Over 36.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours in India

"As on Day-76 of the vaccination drive (1st April 2021), 36,71,242 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for first dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine," it said.According to the health ministry, more than 6.87 crores (6,87,89,138) vaccine doses have been administered through 11,37,456 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday."These include 83,06,269HCWs (1st dose), 52,84,564HCWs (2nd dose), 93,53,021FLWs (1st dose) and 40,97,634 FLWs (2nd dose), 97,83,615(1st dose) and 39,401 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 3,17,05,893 (1st dose) and 2,18,741 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," the ministry stated.It further said that the eight states account for 59.58 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far and Maharashtra alone accounts for 9.48 per cent of the total doses given in the country.Meanwhile, eight states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 81.25 per cent of the new cases are reported from these eight states.81,466 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 43,183, followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,617 while Karnataka reported 4,234 new cases."India's total active caseload has reached 6,14,696. It now comprises five per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 30,641 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it stated.Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 77.91 per cent of the total active cases in the country whereas Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60 per cent (59.84 per cent) of the total active caseload of the country.With 50,356 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,15,25,039 today. The national recovery rate is 93.68 per cent."469 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 83.16 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (249). Punjab follows with 58 daily deaths," it added.Odisha, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh did not report any COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours. (ANI)