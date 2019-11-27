Over 37 quintals of illicit drugs seized in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 27 (IANS) A huge stock of illicit drugs, including 10 quintals of poppy husk and 27 quintals of cannabis, packed in 121 gunny bags have been seized in Rajasthan, police here said on Wednesday.

The drugs were seized by a special CID team during a raid conducted late on Tuesday night in the pilgrimage town of Shivaad.

The police have arrested a drug smuggler, Deependra Jain, from a godown in the town who revealed that the stock of drugs were supposed to be distributed in small quantities in the Jaipur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts of the state.

State police Additional Director General ADG (crime branch) B.L. Soni told reporters here that the "police were closely monitoring a few illegal activities near Shivaad temple as part of its 'Nasha Mukt Rajasthan' campaign. After conducting raids at Jaipur, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Tonk, we came to know about a godown here in Shivaad. A special police team raided this godown on Tuesday night and seized over 10 quintals of poppy husk and over 27 quintals of 'bhaang' (cannabis). The police have registered a case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have ordered the arrest of the owners of the godown. Soni said that the drugs were brought from Neemuch. The campaign of 'Drugs free Rajasthan' would be continued with vigour, he added. arc/bc