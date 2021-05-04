Over 4 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated so far in Phase III, informs govt

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): More than four lakh beneficiaries, belonging to the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date since the third phase of the vaccination drive commenced on Saturday, informed the government on Tuesday morning.



4,06,339 people were vaccinated across 12 states and union territories as on May 3.

According to the official release by the union health ministry, Chhattisgarh administered 1,025 vaccine doses, Delhi - 40,028, Gujarat - 1,08,191, Haryana - 55,565, Jammu and Kashmir -5,587, Karnataka - 2,353, Maharashtra - 73,714, Odisha - 6,802, Punjab - 635, Rajasthan - 76,151, Tamil Nadu - 2,744 and Uttar Pradesh - 33,544.

"As on Day-108 of the vaccination drive (May 3, 2021), 17,08,390 vaccine doses were given," it added.

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 crore today," said the health ministry.

Cumulatively, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,35,822 sessions so far, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Tuesday. These include 94,48,289 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 62,97,900 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose 1,35,05,877 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 72,66,380 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,06,339 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,30,50,669 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st dose), 41,42,786 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,28,16,238 for above 60 years (1st dose) and 1,19,98,443 for above 60 years (2nd dose).

The ministry further stated that ten states accounted for 66.94 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

India recovery rate now stands at 81.91 per cent with 3,20,289 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours. Country's cumulative recoveries recorded is now 1,66,13,292.

The national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10 per cent which is continuously declining. 3,449 COVID deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Daily positivity rate now stands at 21.47 per cent for India.

India registered 3,57,229 new cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases reached 34,47,133, stated the ministry. (ANI)