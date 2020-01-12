Over 4 lakh people participate in marathon in Haryana

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday flagged off 'run for youth' marathon in Rewari.

"At least 4 lakh people are taking part in the marathon, and we should all resolve to take Haryana forward while we run today. A 66-year-old man like me will also try to run like a youngster with you all today," the chief minister said while addressing people before the beginning of the marathon.



The theme of the marathon was 'Run for Youth, Youth for Nation and Nation for Youth.'

The marathon was organised in all the districts of the state to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is celebrated as the National Youth Day. (ANI)







