Over 40,000 troops to participate in Indian Army's exercise 'Sindhu Sudarshan' in deserts of Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): More than 40,000 troops will take part in the Indian Army's exercise codenamed 'Sindhu Sudarshan' in the deserts of Rajasthan, from November 29 to December 4.

The Indian Army will be carrying out this exercise using its integrated battle groups which are the new formations being raised by the force for warfighting in future.

"The military exercise will be conducted to evaluate the capability of the defence services to strike deep into enemy territory in an integrated air-land battle," an Army release said.Over 40,000 troops will participate in an all-arms battle array of Divisions and Brigades carrying out offensive operations in deserts.This will provide the unique opportunity to employ entire mechanised formations consisting of Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles in order to evaluate the capability to strike deep along Western Borders.The Exercise underscores Indian Army's resolve to implement the integrated launch of Strike Corps in developed and desert terrain in consonance with its enunciated pro-active strategy using Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) along the Western Front.The exercise will witness the Army assessing the operational efficiency of the Strike Corps to fight in the desert terrain and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide intimate support in terms of destruction of targets and airlifting troops.Unique in scope and scale, the exercise will simulate battlefield conditions and focus on fine-tuning surveillance and destruction mechanisms to support precision strikes and manoeuvres by network-enabled forces.The exercise showcasing a high degree of synergy between the Army and Air Force will be reviewed by Lieutenant General SK Saini. (ANI)