Over 40 flights from Kabul flew to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan when Taliban were entering

Moscow, Aug 16 (IANS) More than 40 passenger flights took off on Sunday evening from Kabul to neighbouring Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the Tolo news television channel reported on Monday.

According to Tolo news, 18 passenger planes took off from Kabul to Tajikistan while 28 flights landed in Uzbekistan's southernmost city of Termez on Sunday evening when Taliban fighters were entering the Afghan capital.