Over 40 people injured in Peru earthquake

Lima [Peru], July 31 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 41 people were injured after a strong earthquake hit northwestern Peru, the Piura region's health department said.



An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 reportedly occurred in northwestern Peru at 12:10 local time (17:10 GMT) on Friday. The epicenter was 36 kilometers (22 miles) deep and located near the city of Sullana.

"At the moment, 35 people have been injured in the city of Sullana, two of them seriously," the local health authorities said.

According to the local RPP radio, six more people were injured in the regional capital of Piura. The majority of the victims, about 20 people, have already been released from hospitals, the news said.

The earthquake has also caused damage to the infrastructure, a number of residential buildings, and temples.

President Pedro Castillo has arrived in the affected region. (ANI/Sputnik)