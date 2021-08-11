Over 4,000 injured being treated by Red Cross as violence intensifies in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): Over 4,042 patients wounded by weapons are being treated at Red Cross-supported health facilities since August 1 in Afghanistan, the humanitarian organization informed on Tuesday.



The surge in the number of people injured by weapons in the month of August indicates the intensity of the recent violence, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Amid the ongoing fight between Afghan government forces and Taliban, hundreds of thousands of civilians are at risk as fighting intensifies in and around Kunduz, Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, and other Afghan cities.

The ICRC called for the protection of civilians and vital infrastructures from attack and any collateral damage caused by fighting in populated areas.

"We are seeing homes destroyed, medical staff and patients put at tremendous risk, and hospitals, electricity and water infrastructure damaged," said Eloi Fillion, ICRC's head of delegation in Afghanistan. "The use of explosive weaponry in cities is having an indiscriminate impact on the population. Many families have no option but to flee in search of a safer place. This must stop."

An ICRC statement said that street-to-street clashes in Kunduz, Lashkar Gah and other cities over the last few days have injured hundreds of civilians even as medical services are heavily strained due to damage to health facilities and a lack of staff.

Electricity is out across several contested cities and water supply systems are barely operational in some places. Many families are trying to leave but cannot find transport to escape or simply do not have the financial means, the statement added.

In July alone, the ICRC helped nearly 13,000 patients suffering from weapon-related injuries across the country, and this number appears likely to rise this month as fighting increases in highly populated areas. (ANI)

