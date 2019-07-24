Over 41 lakh found ineligible under draft NRC: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Over 41 lakh people have been found ineligible for inclusion in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam; the Union government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Over 40 lakh persons were not found eligible for inclusion in draft National Register of Citizens, in addition, over one lakh persons were subsequently found ineligible after they were originally included in draft NRC.

The information was provided in a written reply to a question by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai."The Complete Draft National Register of Citizens was published in July 30 2018, covering 2,89,83,877 number of persons as per the direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. A total number of 40,70,707 persons were not found eligible for inclusion in draft NRC. An additional draft exclusion list was published on June 26 consisting of 1,02,462 persons, whose names were included in the draft NRC but subsequently found ineligible," Rai said.He also said the final NRC is to be published by July 31 as per the directions of the Supreme Court."After the disposal of claims and objections, the final NRC is to be published by July 31 as per the directions of the Supreme Court order dated January 24," Rai mentioned.On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline for the final publication of NRC in Assam from July 31 to August 31. (ANI)