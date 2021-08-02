Over 41,134 new Covid cases, 424 deaths in India in 24 hrs

India is registering less than 50,000 daily new cases for 36 continuous days. However, the country has registered marginal decline in fresh Covid cases than Sunday.

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) India on Monday reported 41,134 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 424 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

On Sunday, India had recorded 41,831 fresh cases of Covid-19. With 424 more Covid fatalities, India's cumulative death toll now stands at 4,24,773.

India's active caseload has crossed the four lakh mark and stands at 4,13,718. India's recovery rate currently stands at 97.35 per cent, however, the active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.30 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 5 per cent for 55 continuous days and currently stands at 2.81 per cent.

The government has advised the states to restrict the gatherings in the districts reporting over 10 per cent positivity rate.

According to the government data, a total of 36,946 patients were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,08,57,467 to date as the virus continues to infect less than one lakh people for the last 54 days.

The Health Ministry data said that a total of 17,06,598 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hrs taking total jab count to 47,22,23,639 so far.

In a tweet, Health Ministry on Sunday said that India had achieved landmark in vaccination drive against the Covid pandemic and has successfully jabbed over 47 crore people across the country.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46.96 crores as on Aug 2.

