Over 41K crack 2021 JEE-Advanced exam

Jaipur's Mridul Agarwal created a history of sorts by not only topping but also scoring the highest ever percentage in the exam. He topped the chart by scoring 348 out of 360 marks.

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 conducted for seeking admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country were declared on Friday with 41,862 clearing the exam.

Among the girl students, Kavya Chopra of IIT-Delhi topped the list with 98 common rank list (CRL) . She has secured 286 out of 360 marks.

A total of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both paper 1 and 2 of the JEE (Advanced) Exam 2021.

As many as 41,862 candidates have qualified the JEE-(Advanced) 2021, of which 6,452 are girls.

JEE Advanced exam was conducted on October 3 for seeking admission to 23 IITs across the country. Following the requisite Covid-19 protocols, the examination was conducted in two shifts. Many students after taking the exam said questions in the maths section in JEE-Advanced were quite tough.

This year the JEE-Mains exam was conducted in four different phases. The National Testing Agency had declared the result of all the four phases of examination and the students who passed these examinations were given an opportunity to appear in JEE-Advanced exam.

In the fourth phase of JEE-Main examination, 44 students had secured cent per cent marks. As many as 18 students managed to bag the number one rank in the JEE-Main examination, of which two students were from the Delhi region.

This year the students were free to write in 13 different languages for the JEE. Students aspiring to pursue engineering can appear for the JEE examination in their mother tongue under this facility. On the basis of the results of JEE-Advanced examination, there will be admission on more than 40,000 seats of Government Funded Technical Institutes (JFTIs), including 23 IITs, 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and 23 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across the country.

